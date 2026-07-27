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Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, National Research Council (CNR)
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions
Experimental Station of Zaidín, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions
Department of Botany, Faculty of Science, Suez Canal University
Ismailia, Egypt
Associate Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions