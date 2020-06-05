gustavo henrique goldman
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Fungal Biology
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Pathogenesis
Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, National Research Council (CNR)
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions
Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology
Jena, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Genomics and Evolution
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Medical Mycology
Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, University of Delhi
New Delhi, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Pathogenesis
University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine and Freshwater Fungi
Institute of Sciences of Food Production, National Research Council (CNR)
Bari, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins
Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST)
Ikoma, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Biotechnology
Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungi-Animal Interactions
University of Macau
Taipa, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Fungal Physiology and Metabolism
Faculty of Agriculture, Fayoum University
Fayoum, Egypt
Associate Editor
Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins
Institut Pasteur
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Fungal Physiology and Metabolism
Experimental Station of Zaidín, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions
Agricultural Research Center (Egypt)
Giza, Egypt
Associate Editor
Fungal Biotechnology
Department of Botany, Faculty of Science, Suez Canal University
Ismailia, Egypt
Associate Editor
Fungi-Plant Interactions