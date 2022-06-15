Scope

The Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of fungal secondary metabolites, mycotoxins, and their impact on filamentous fungi.

Led by Dr. Antonio Moretti from the Institute of Sciences of Food Production, National Research Council (CNR), the Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins section welcomes submissions in various domains of fungal biology, which connect the understanding of biosynthesis, regulation, and accumulation of these compounds.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular integration of secondary metabolic pathways with primary metabolism

comparative genomics for understanding secondary metabolome evolution and adaptation

cytological compartmentalization of secondary metabolic pathways

discovery and biological activity of novel mycotoxins and their biosynthesis in fungi

fungal secondary metabolites and their role in microbial, plant, and animal interactions

genetic and biochemical approaches to assessing gene/protein function related to secondary metabolism

genetic and biochemical approaches to understanding regulatory aspects of secondary metabolism

new mycotoxins in emerging crops due to climate change

population genetics and genomics of secondary metabolite gene clusters

shift of mycotoxins and crops towards Northern European countries due to climate change

systems biology approaches to define regulatory networks affecting secondary metabolism and their integration with primary metabolism, nutrient acquisition, and physiology

transcriptional, translational, and epigenetic control of secondary metabolism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biosynthesis, regulation, and biological activity of fungal secondary metabolites and mycotoxins.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Fungal Secondary Metabolites and Mycotoxins section does not consider submissions that are purely descriptive cataloging of fungal metabolites without any connection to their biosynthesis, regulation, or biological activity. Additionally, in vitro chemical synthesis of metabolites and general biochemistry studies that do not have a foundation in mycotoxins or their impact on filamentous fungi are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fungal biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.