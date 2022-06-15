Scope

The Medical Mycology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of fungal infections.

Led by Dr. Agostinho Carvalho from the University of Minho, the Medical Mycology section welcomes submissions in various domains of medical mycology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antifungal mechanisms of action, pharmacology, and susceptibility

diagnosis and therapy of fungal infections

evolution of fungal pathogens in relation to disease

host-fungus interaction, including genomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and proteomics

immunology of fungal infections and related aspects of fungal virulence

microbiome and mycobiome

public health and epidemiology of fungal infections

systems biology approaches to the diagnosis and therapy of fungal infections

vaccine development for the prevention of fungal infections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of medical mycology, contributing to the advancement of research and therapeutic strategies in this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of fungal infections, antifungal mechanisms, diagnosis and therapy, host-fungus interaction, immunology, microbiome and mycobiome, public health and epidemiology, systems biology approaches, and vaccine development for the prevention of fungal infections (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of medical mycology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide