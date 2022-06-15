Scope

Led by Dr. Carlo Beatrice from the Institute of Science and Technology for Sustainable Energy and Mobility, National Research Council, Italy, this section is dedicated to publishing cutting-edge research and innovations in green transportation and sustainability. Our focus is on promoting sustainable transportation systems through the reduction of the environmental impact and a comprehensive approach to transport sustainability. It promotes interdisciplinary contributions from the fields of vehicle technology, energy and transport policy, and the related infrastructures to support the transition towards an efficient, equitable, and climate-resilient transport systems worldwide.

We welcome submissions in various interdisciplinary domains mainly related to

Low Emissions Transport:

Development of cleaner thermal propulsion systems and alternative fuel technologies, including synthetic fuels and biofuels

Strategies for achieving significant reductions in non-CO2 greenhouse gases and pollutants

Advancements in technologies for the abatement of exhaust and non-exhaust pollutants generated by vehicles, vessels and aircrafts

Advances in electro-mobility related to technological progress in electrified vehicle: full electric(EVs), hybrid (HEVs) and plug-in electric vehicles(PHEVs)

Innovations in charging and re-fuelling infrastructures, including both wired and wireless charging systems, smart grid integration, and fast-charging technologies

Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in transportation, including production, distribution, and storage infrastructure for green hydrogen.

Transport Sustainability:

Integration of intelligent transportation systems and vehicle connectivity solutions aimed at optimizing fleet mobility, reducing environmental impacts

Assessment and development of sustainable transportation policies and regulations

Exploration of urban planning and infrastructure developments that support sustainable transport systems

Strategies for decarbonizing transportation to support sustainable urban and rural mobility

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Shared Mobility Models. Research on digital platforms, service integration, and the impact of shared mobility (e.g., car-sharing, bike-sharing) on sustainability and accessibility

Sustainable Aviation and Maritime Transport. Innovations and policy approaches in greening air and sea transport, including low-emission fuels, route optimization, and port sustainability.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methods and materials, technologies, and strategies for enhancing transportation systems. We encourage authors to present research that is closely aligned with the overarching goal of fostering a more sustainable transport ecosystem.

The section does not consider papers which:

Focus solely on conventional combustion engines without addressing sustainability

Are limited to policy or socioeconomic analyses without a clear connection to technical advancements or environmental metrics

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of cleaner and more efficient transportation systems, and their environmental and health impacts, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

We are at the forefront of disseminating interdisciplinary scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in green transportation and its sustainability. The section serves as a platform for researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide to engage with advances that drive sustainable transit innovation and implementation.