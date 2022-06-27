carlo beatrice
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (CNR-STEMS)
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
Jodhpur, India
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Hamad bin Khalifa University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Hitachi (Japan)
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Energy and Mobility, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (CNR-STEMS)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
lVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
National Technical University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport
Chongqing University
Chongqing, China
Associate Editor
Advancements in Sustainable Transport