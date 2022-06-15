Scope

The Connected Mobility and Automation section focuses on the interdisciplinary research related to vehicular connectivity, cooperation, and coordination in the context of automated and autonomous vehicles.

Led by Dr. Alexey Vinel from Halmstad University, the Connected Mobility and Automation section encourages submissions that explore the various domains of future transportation, emphasizing the role of connectivity in vehicular automation.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

C-ITS applications

channel modeling and estimation

collective perception and cooperative manoeuvring

connected autonomous driving

massive and distributed MIMO

networked and distributed control

radio localization and GNSS

V2X communication protocols

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the application of connectivity in vehicular automation, ensuring relevance to the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the connected mobility and automation, in relation to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Connected Mobility and Automation section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on the non-technological aspects of connected mobility and abstract theories without a foundation in empirical evidence.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Connected Mobility and Automation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.