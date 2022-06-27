borja alonso
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC)
Leuven, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
United Arab Emirates University
Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of the Sunshine Coast
Maroochydore, Australia
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of Houston
Houston, United States
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Darmstadt University of Technology
Darmstadt, Germany
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Texas A&M University at Galveston
Galveston, United States
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
ARYAN Institute of Science and Technology
Babol, Iran
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
Swinburne Business School, Faculty of Business and Law, Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics
University of Tabriz
Tabriz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Freight Transport and Logistics