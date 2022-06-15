Scope

The Transportation Electrification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of transportation electrification and autonomous e-mobility.

Led by Dr. Sheldon Williamson from Ontario Tech University, the Transportation Electrification section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transportation electrification, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the challenges and opportunities in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aircraft, aerospace, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones

autonomous e-mobility systems

charging technologies, including plugged and wireless options, as well as power utility and electronics

electric buses and trucks for heavy-duty mass transit

electric utility vehicles such as golf carts, garbage trucks, forklifts, and agricultural vehicles

electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

marine and shipboard transportation

micro personal e-mobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters

policies, standards, regulations, and other related topics

railway, streetcars, and hyperloop systems

seaport and logistics operations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of transportation electrification and autonomous e-mobility, aiming to contribute to the development and understanding of this rapidly evolving field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the transportation electrification, autonomous e-mobility, and related technologies, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Transportation Electrification section does not consider studies that focus on conventional combustion engine technologies, electrification in non-mobility sectors, policy and socio-economic analyses without technological focus, non-electric alternative fuels and non-technical review articles.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transportation electrification to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.