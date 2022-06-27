Main content

Specialty chief editor sheldon williamson Ontario Tech University Oshawa , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Transportation Electrification

Scope Transportation Electrification, a new section in Frontiers in Future Transportation, seeks to position the journal among the top publications in the areas of transportation electrification and autonomous e-mobility. Maintaining a broad scope encompassing all areas of transportation electrification and autonomous e-mobility, the section publishes theoretical, quantitative, and empirical studies, including work on the borders of power electronics, motor drives, and electric energy storage systems for autonomous e-mobility and electrified transport. The scope of the section reflects the latest developments in the transportation electrification and autonomous e-mobility area, such as: • EV/HEV/PHEV • E-Bus/E-Truck (Heavy Duty Mass Transit) • E-Utility Vehicles (Golf Carts/Garbage Trucks/Forklifts/Agriculture, etc.) • Railway/Streetcars/Hyperloop • Aircraft/Aerospace/UAVs or Drones • Marine/Shipboard • Seaport and logistics • Micro (personal) E-mobility (eBikes; e-scooters, etc.) • Autonomous E-mobility • Charging/Plugged/Wireless (including power utility & electronics) • Policies, Standards, Regulations & Others Frontiers in Future Transportation is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

