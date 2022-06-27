kayvan aghabayk
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Gebze Technical University
Kocaeli, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Universidade Federal de Goiás
Goiânia, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of Cantabria
Santander, Spain
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
PTV Group (Germany)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Jilin University
Changchun, China
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Korea Institute of Science & Technology Information (KISTI)
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Federal University of Ceara
Fortaleza, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Department of Environment, Land and Infrastructure Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, United States
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling
Tongji University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Transportation Systems Modeling