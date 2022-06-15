Mission & scope

Frontiers in Gastroenterology will provide a forum for improving digestive health and promoting new research and advances in digestive disease. Innovation will be a key aspect of the journal which will aim to support better diagnostics and physiological monitoring of gastrointestinal disease, to integrate data including machine learning and methods to understand and integrate data promoting precision and personalised medicine.

Gastrointestinal and liver disorders are common worldwide, yet they are underrepresented in research funding and healthcare provision. Gastroenterology is a vast specialty covering the Oesophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, rectum, pancreas and the liver. Gastroenterologists provide advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options for patients including endoscopy, physiological measurements, biomarkers and preventative strategies.

This vast subject will be covered by sections edited by established, world renowned key opinion leaders, in the following areas:

· Endoscopy

· Gastrointestinal Infection

· Hepatology

· Therapeutics and Gastroenterology

· Gastroenterology and Cancer