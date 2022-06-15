Mission & scope

Frontiers in Gastroenterology is a multidisciplinary, open access and peer reviewed journal dedicated to improving health and promoting new research and advances in digestive disease. The journal aims to bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and clinical practical applications in gastroenterology and hepatology.

Led by Prof. Colm A O'Morain (Trinity College, Republic of Ireland), Frontiers in Gastroenterology aims to support better management and early diagnosis of gastrointestinal disease, and to promote evidence based and precision medicine. Topics include:

artificial intelligence

biomarkers

endoscopy

functional bowel disease

gastroenterology and cancer

gastrointestinal infection and the microbiome

gastrointestinal and liver disorders

hepatology

hepatobillary disease

inflammatory bowel disease

therapeutics

physiological measurements

preventative strategies.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: Good health and wellbeing, are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts without a fundamental basis in gastroenterology or related medical fields are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that do not provide a comprehensive understanding of the topic or lack a fundamental basis in the field of gastroenterology will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Gastroenterology is committed to advancing developments in the field of gastroenterology by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to pave the way for scientific breakthroughs and improve the lives of patients with digestive diseases.