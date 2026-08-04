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Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Endoscopy
National Cancer Center Hospital
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Endoscopy
Singapore General Hospital
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Endoscopy
Shaare Zedek Medical Center
Jerusalem, Israel
Associate Editor
Endoscopy