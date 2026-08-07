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Trinity College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Gastroenterology
Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Endoscopy
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Specialty Chief Editor
Therapy in Gastroenterology
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hepatology