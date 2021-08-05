colm antoine o morain
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Gastroenterology
Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Endoscopy
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Specialty Chief Editor
Therapy in Gastroenterology
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hepatology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
The Pancreas
Humanitas Research Hospital
Rozzano, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastroenterology and Cancer
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection
Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Hepatology
National Cancer Center Hospital
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Endoscopy
Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR)
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
The Pancreas
Hôpital Erasme, Université libre de Bruxelles
Brussels, Belgium
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology and Cancer
Singapore General Hospital
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Endoscopy
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Associate Editor
Gastroenterology and Cancer
Mater Research Institute, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Therapy in Gastroenterology
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Therapy in Gastroenterology