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Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection
Center for Infectious Diseases, School of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection
Fourth Hospital of Hebei Medical University
Shijiazhuang, China
Associate Editor
Gastrointestinal Infection