faizan ahmed
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Thomas Jefferson University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
radiology，xiangyang no.1 peoples hospital
Xiangyang, China
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Department of Internal Medicine, University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Higher Institute of Nursing Professions and Health Techniques Oujda Morocco
Oujda, Morocco
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Division of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy, Department of Surgery, Santi Paolo e Carlo Hospital
Milano, Italy
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Acibadem Kent Hospital, Department of General Surgery
İzmir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Saint Louis University
St. Louis, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
School of Medicine, University of California San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hospital Universitario Ramon y Cajal
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston, United States
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas
Sisters of Charity Hospital
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
The Pancreas