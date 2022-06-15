Scope

The Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on elucidating genetic, environmental factors, and interactions between them influencing human behavior, psychiatric, and substance use disorders.

Led by Dr Roseann Peterson from Suny Downstate Health Sciences University Brooklyn, United States, this section welcomes submissions across a wide spectrum of domains within this field. Contributions span from basic science to clinical and translational applications, including exploration of ethical, legal, and social implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical implementation, pharmacogenetics, risk communication, and ethical considerations

etiological applications for understanding inherited risk and resilience

genetic and environmental influences on human behavior

molecular mechanisms and pathways underlying genetic susceptibilities

statistical genetic methods with applications to behavioral, psychiatric, and substance use phenotypes

Specifically, the section invites submissions that contribute to and enhance the understanding of genetic and environmental influences on human behavior and psychiatric disorders. Additionally, this includes research on cognition, personality, molecular mechanisms, etiology, clinical applications, and statistical methods.

The Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics section does not consider submissions focused on cellular biology without a clear behavioral or psychiatric genetic component. However, technology applications with a foundation in genetics research addressing genetic influences on behavior or psychiatric conditions are welcome, as they align with the section's focus on genetic and environmental factors in human behavior and psychiatric disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatric and behavioral genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.