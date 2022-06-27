Main content

Scope Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics focuses on the interplay between genes and the environment that influence human behavioral traits and the manifestation and pathology of psychiatric illness (including addiction and developmental disorders). In particular, the section focuses on the transfer of knowledge from basic science to clinical application and accommodates research covering a wide range of phenotypes, encompassing both normal variation in the population and psychopathological extremes in areas as varied as cognition and personality.



We aim to publish significant studies that investigate these research questions from a variety of methodological and sampling design perspectives covering the human condition, including, but not limited to, clinical, family-based, and epidemiological approaches. Animal research that is relevant to human behavioral and psychiatric phenotypes is also welcome. We place particular emphasis on the careful characterization of phenotypes and environmental factors, as well as both traditional and novel genetic methodological approaches to the study of human behavior and psychiatric illness. In particular, we emphasize the value of etiological applications that increase the understanding of inherited risk or resilience to behavioral and psychiatric disorders and the increased need to discover molecular mechanisms and pathways that underlie those genetic susceptibilities. The elucidation of molecular mechanisms and biological pathways that might advance treatment and prevention efforts is especially encouraged.



With an ever growing need to translate findings into clinical diagnostics and care we also highly encourage submission of work in this area. Work studying aspects of clinical implementation, pharmacogenetics, risk communication and ethical considerations in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics are especially encouraged. Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Genet.

Abbreviation fgene

Electronic ISSN 1664-8021

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, AGRICOLA, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, BIOSIS Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc, Mastermind

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.772 Impact Factor 4.9 CiteScore

Submission Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

