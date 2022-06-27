Main content

Specialty chief editor dov greenbaum Yale University New Haven , United States Specialty Chief Editor ELSI in Science and Genetics

Scope Unappreciated ethical, legal, and social implications (ELSI) have resulted from recent, often permissionless, rapid and expansive advances in the biological sciences. Whereas in the past many issues were tackled post factum, ELSI, which was initially spurred and funded by the Human Genome Project, continues to expand in its reach. ELSI efforts often track US-government–funded big projects. Thus, whereas ELSI started out as simply associated with human genetics, with government efforts in neuroscience, ELSI has expanded into the growing area of neuroethics. And now, with the Obama Administration’s Precision Medicine Initiative, ELSI aspects are particularly relevant in the area of pharmacological innovation where issues such as privacy, regulation, intellectual property, open science, medicrime, and access to medicines take on real relevance. Current ELSI efforts aim to deal with problems as they arise, and even to anticipate, and provide guidance for, future developments. Importantly, in anticipating future concerns resulting from research, many ELSI researchers aim to preempt innovation hampering regulation that is anyway often too little, too late. Mirroring the increasing trend towards multidisciplinary work in the life sciences and beyond, this section unabashedly seeks contributions from a wide variety of disciplines and practices in an effort to develop a broad-based multidisciplinary understanding of the ever-changing ethical, legal, and social issues in the biological sciences, and to stimulate academic and public discourse in this area. We invite original contributions within ELSI from scientists, lawyers, philosophers, sociologists, practitioners, policy makers, regulators, journalists, or a combination thereof. ELSI issues relating to genetics, genomics, synthetic biology, reproductive technologies, pharmacology health and clinical issues, government regulation, privacy, intellectual property, constitutional law, morality, society, and beyond are welcome. We hope that this cross-disciplinary forum will provide grounds for fertile discussion and debate in this important and evolving field. Given the expected broad base of authors, some aspects of publication will necessarily be somewhat flexible to accommodate the vastly different disciplines that contribute to ELSI research. Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

