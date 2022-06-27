Main content

Scope Epigenomics and Epigenetics queries the developmental origins of health and disease by cataloguing the sets of physical markings on chromatin that collaborate to stably alter gene expression.



The section aims to publish innovative research from observational, clinical, and basic science on all aspects of epigenomics. Of special interest are papers which cover the following subjects:



1) developmental studies identifying novel pathways or mechanisms by which changes in early development may either increase or decrease the risk of later ill-health;



2) characterization of epigenetic processes that respond to physiological changes in the immediate environment during early life, and their contributions to later disease;



3) the role of gender in an organism’s response to an early life challenge;



4) new studies that confront existing concepts and hypotheses regarding the developmental bases of adult health and disease.



Please note that manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases which are not accompanied by validation (independent cohort or biological validation in vitro or in vivo) will not be accepted. Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

