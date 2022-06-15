Scope

The Evolutionary and Population Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the frequency, distribution, and fluctuations of genetic variants in populations.

Led by Dr. Samuel Cushman from the University of Oxford, Department of Biology, the Evolutionary and Population Genetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of evolutionary and population genetics, which aim to enhance the understanding of the discipline and its applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ancient DNA studies

comparative genomics

environmental DNA applications and methods

environmental epigenetics

evolution and population genetics

evolutionary and developmental genetics

experimental common-garden studies

experimental genetics

gene mapping

landscape genetics and genomics

landscape genomics of adaptive evolution

studies on genetic structure of natural populations and their interaction with environmental heterogeneity and dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction of population genomics, landscape heterogeneity, and temporally dynamic environments, as well as their implications for gene flow, effective population size, drift, and selection.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land, by enhancing understanding of genetic diversity and population dynamics in various ecosystems.

The Evolutionary and Population Genetics section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research, soil science, food science, or epidemiology, as these topics do not have a strong emphasis on genetic variation and evolution within populations. Additionally, studies that do not comply with replication requirements, such as quantitative omics studies and phenotypic measurements, will not be considered for review. Comparative transcriptomic analyses and descriptive studies that merely define gene families without providing meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or plant biology are also outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary and population genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.