Scope

The Genetics of Aging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the genetic and molecular aspects of aging and age-related processes.

Led by Dr. Blanka Rogina from the University of Connecticut Health Center, the Genetics of Aging section invites submissions in various domains of aging research, which connect the understanding of age-related changes and their implications on health and diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

age-related changes in gene expression, and signaling,

aging and circadian clock,

aging associated metabolic changes and disorders,

aging clocks,

authophagy in aging,

biodemography of aging,

cellular senescence,

chromatic state and modification in aging,

comparative transcriptomic of longevity,

epigenetics alteration associated with aging,

genes involved in age-related diseases and impairments,

genomic alteration landscapes in aging,

healthy brain aging and neurodegeneration and aging,

inflammation in aging,

inter-organelle communication in aging,

metabolomics of lifespan and longevity,

mitochondrial dysfunction and aging,

models to study aging,

proteostasis in aging,

reproductive aging,

sexual dimorphism in aging,

stem cells homeostasis and aging,

studies integrating cellular, molecular, biochemical, and proteomic aspects of aging,

telomere and aging,

the contribution of gene-environment interactions to the aging process,

environmental studies aiming to extend healthspan,

molecular basis of novel pharmacological treatments promoting homeostasis, healthspan, and decelerated aging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and molecular aspects of aging and their implications on health and diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic and molecular aspects of aging, promoting healthy aging and well-being (SDG 3), and fostering innovations in pharmacological and environmental treatments for age-related diseases (SDG 9).

The Genetics of Aging section does not consider submissions focused on clinical studies without a foundation in the genetic mechanisms underlying aging. Additionally, studies primarily centered on gene regulation are considered if they have a foundation in the aging process and contribute to the understanding of genetic and molecular aspects of aging, age-related processes, and their implications on health and diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Genetics of Aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.