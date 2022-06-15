Scope

The Genomic Assay Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on novel advances in methods, instrumentation, and platforms for analyzing biological organisms' functions at the genomic level.

Led by Dr. Jiannis Ragoussis from McGill University, the Genomic Assay Technology section welcomes submissions in various domains of genomic assay technology, which connect genotype to phenotype and encompass all kingdoms of life.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analyzing pathways and mechanisms that regulate genomes

characterizing genes, genomes, and their products

describing high-throughput genomic and screening platforms, robotic assay technologies, imaging and cytometry (including super- and ultraresolution microscopy) approaches, and advances in analytical instrumentation and methods, including mass spectrometry, magnetic resonance, and chromatography

discussing issues in computation, including data storage, management, and manipulation

examining limiting quantities of nucleic acids, such as single cells and molecules

technologies for sequencing DNA and RNA molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of genomic assay technologies and their role in understanding the complex relationship between genotype and phenotype.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genomic assay technologies and their role in addressing global health challenges, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable agriculture, thereby contributing to SDGs 2, 3, and 15.

The Genomic Assay Technology section does not consider submissions focused on animal studies, gene expression analysis, or miRNA research without a strong emphasis on the development or improvement of genomic assay technologies. Studies that do not contribute to the advancement of assay methodologies are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genomic assay technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.