maxim b freidin
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Magee-Womens Hospital, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
University of Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
University of Talca
Talca, Chile
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chavez
Mexico, Mexico
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Department of Molecular Medicine and Medical Biotechnology, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
ICBAS, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Department of Zoology, The University of Burdwan
Burdwan, India
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
GeneDx
Gaithersburg, United States
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Hopp Children's Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ)
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Hong Kong Metropolitan University
Hong Kong, China
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics
Lebanese American University
Beirut, Lebanon
Associate Editor
Human and Medical Genomics