Scope

The Livestock Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding genetic mechanisms and improving genetic traits in farm animals and aquaculture species.

Led by Dr. Martino Cassandro from the University of Padua and Dr. Johann Sölkner from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna, the Livestock Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of livestock genomics, which contribute to a better comprehension of genetic factors and their applications in agriculture.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of genes and biological pathways underlying economically important traits

development of genomic tools and sequence information for agriculturally relevant species

identification of genes and genetic variants related to complex traits

incorporation of genomic information into genetic evaluations and selection approaches, as well as the development of mating strategies for better exploring genetic diversity and non-additive genetic effects

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic mechanisms and improvement strategies for livestock and aquaculture species.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Livestock Genomics section and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

The Livestock Genomics section does not consider submissions focusing on viral infections, antiviral treatments, or vaccine development, as these topics fall outside the scope of genomics research in livestock species.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of livestock genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.