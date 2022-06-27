Main content

Specialty chief editor fengtang yang Shandong University of Technology Zibo, China Specialty Chief Editor Molecular Cytogenetics

Scope This section publishes articles relating to the entire scope chromosome biology and the relevant applications of molecular cytogenetic techniques therein. This includes but is not limited to functional and structural organizations of the chromosome and nucleus, genomic variation, evolution, and expression, and abnormalities in chromosomes and variations in genomics in tumor and medical genetics. Relevent topics for submissions include: • Animal and plant molecular cytogenetics and genomics • Abnormalities in chromosomes in clinical genetics • Applications of Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) techniques in clinical cytogenetics • New applications of molecular cytogenetic techniques Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Molecular Cytogenetics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Molecular Cytogenetics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

