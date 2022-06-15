Scope

The Statistical Genetics and Methodology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on novel data analysis methods for contemporary genetics and genomics assays and data.

Led by Dr. Simon Heath from the National Center for Genomic Analysis (CNAG), the Statistical Genetics and Methodology section welcomes submissions in various domains of statistical genetics, which address the challenge of making sense of the vast amount of data generated by genomic technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of statistical omics methodology in diverse research areas, not limited to human research

new methods for genome-wide studies, single-cell studies, translational studies, functional studies, pharmacogenomics, disease-based systems biology, neurogenomics and imaging, and gene-based clinical-trial design and execution

statistical methods for genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and applied population genetics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of innovative data analysis methods in the field of genetics and genomics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic and genomic data, contributing to improved health and well-being (SDG 3), sustainable agriculture and food systems (SDG 2), and biodiversity conservation (SDG 15) through innovative data analysis methods and applications in various research domains.

The Statistical Genetics and Methodology section does not consider submissions focused solely on specific disease research without a strong statistical or methodological component. Studies that do not have a strong statistical or methodological component, or those centered only on molecular or cellular aspects without a connection to statistical genetics or genomics, are outside the scope of this section. Please note that Mendelian randomization studies must adhere to the best practice as described in the following guideline and be accompanied by the STROBE checklist.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of statistical genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.