Scope Due to rapid advances in genomic technologies such as DNA sequencing, the genetics community is in a position to understand the architecture of entire genomes, the complex networks of gene interactions leading to phenotypic expression, and the interplay of genes and the environment in shaping phenotypic trajectories. The application of these new technologies has led to the daunting circumstance that the genetics community’s generation of data has far outpaced its ability to make sense of those data. To help overcome this situation, the development of novel data analysis methods is required and, in this context, Statistical Genetics and Methodology welcomes papers describing new methodologies for the analysis of contemporary genetics and genomics assays and data.



We publish articles on the full spectrum of statistical genetics and genomics methods pertaining to gene mapping, genetic and genomic epidemiology, translational genomics, and applied population genetics. The section places special emphasis on new methods for, e.g., genome-wide studies, epigenomics, pharmacogenomics, disease-based systems biology, neurogenomics and imaging, and gene-based clinical-trial design and execution. The section is not limited to methods developed for human genomics research, but rather every application area that requires statistical genomic methodology. Although we encourage potential authors to showcase their methodology with examples involving real data, this is not a requirement for the section. The utility of a new method can be described using simulation as well as a priori analytical methodologies. Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Genet.

Abbreviation fgene

Electronic ISSN 1664-8021

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, AGRICOLA, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, BIOSIS Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc, Mastermind

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.772 Impact Factor 4.9 CiteScore

Submission Statistical Genetics and Methodology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Statistical Genetics and Methodology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.