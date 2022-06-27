Main content

Scope Toxicogenomics is the study of the effects of environmental toxins on global changes within a cell or tissue as they relate to genomic variables, and includes the sub-disciplines “transcriptional toxicogenomics”, the study of global gene-expression patterns; “toxicoproteomics”, the study of global changes in protein levels or post-translational modifications; and “toxicometabolomics”, the study of global changes in metabolite levels — in each case after administering a toxin.



A new, exciting area of toxicogenomics research is called “toxicoepigenomics” or, more simply, the “epigenetics of toxicology”, which is the study of global epigenetic changes in a cell that are caused by exposure of a cell, tissue, or organism to a toxin or drug.



The mission of Toxicogenomics is to provide a format for cutting-edge reviews and studies at the frontiers of all branches of toxicogenomics: the section aims at publishing the best research across the field of toxicogenomics.

