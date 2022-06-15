Scope

The Solid Earth Geochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the fundamental and applied aspects of Earth's formation, differentiation, and evolution.

Led by Dr. Kenneth Sims from the University of Wyoming, the Solid Earth Geochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geochemistry, which encompass a wide range of processes from deep Earth to surface interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

continental and island arc petrogenesis

continental crustal genesis and evolution

cosmochemistry - the Earth's starting point

early Earth processes such as core formation, formation of the Earth's moon, and the existence and impact of magma oceans

Earth chronometry from deep time to quaternary

Earth differentiation

experimental and theoretical studies of mineral-melt partitioning and diffusive exchange

igneous and metamorphic petrology

major and trace element geochemistry

mantle plumes

mantle sources

mid-ocean ridge petrogenesis and oceanic crustal construction

radiogenic, stable, and U-series isotope studies

serpentinization processes and implications

volcanological processes, including magma formation, evolution, and degassing

water-rock reaction in hydrothermal systems, including ore genesis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about magmatic and hydro-magmatic processes associated with solid earth geochemistry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the solid earth geochemistry, mantle processes, and hydrothermal systems in relation to SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.