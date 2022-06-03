kenneth ww sims
University of Wyoming
Laramie, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
Montana Technological University
Butte, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
University of Delaware
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
The Open University
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry
University of South Carolina
Columbia, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geochemistry