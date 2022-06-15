Scope

The Aging in Women section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing health challenges and promoting well-being for women throughout their lifespan.

Led by expert researchers, the Aging in Women section welcomes submissions in the various domains of women's health and aging research, which aim to tackle key components of gender inequity and improve access to evidence-based medical treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abuse and mistreatment

bereavement

chronic diseases in women and access to evidence-based medical treatment

disparity between aging women of different socio-economic backgrounds and race

end-of-life care

faciliators and barriers to healthy aging

gender differences

global health perspectives on aging, particularly research from low-middle income countries

mental health

physical disability

preconceived notions of aging and biases

public health

quality of care

sexuality

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of women's aging, focusing on both physical and mental health challenges, as well as the social and cultural factors that influence their well-being.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Health and Wellbeing for All), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of women's health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.