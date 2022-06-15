Scope

The Infectious Diseases in Women section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing infectious diseases and their impact on women's health and wellbeing.

Led by Dr. Rebecca Grais from Pasteur Network, France, the Infectious Diseases in Women section welcomes submissions in various domains of global women's health, which connect interdisciplinary research to improve women's well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic research concerning gender differences in infectious disease

burden estimations and epidemiological studies specifically addressing infectious diseases in women

impact of infectious disease on women's health

perspectives on study designs addressing women in research on infectious disease (e.g., considerations for the inclusion of pregnant women)

specificities of therapeutics and vaccines in women for infectious diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of infectious diseases and women's health, with a focus on improving prevention, treatment, and understanding of these diseases in women.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions focused on infectious diseases of high-burden to low-income countries and which support and advance SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

All submissions to this section must focus on the challenges or experiences of women specifically, or must highlight sex/ gender differences in the experiences and challenges of infectious diseases. Submissions covering infectious diseases without this focus on women or sex/ gender differences are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, studies on health issues affecting women which would not be categorised as infectious diseases are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of global women's health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.