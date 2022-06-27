abdel-hameed badawy
New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Los Alamos National Laboratory (DOE)
Los Alamos, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Sandia National Laboratories (DOE)
Albuquerque, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
University Hospital RWTH Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)
Boulder, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
University of Göttingen
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Youngstown State University
Youngstown, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Brookhaven National Laboratory (DOE)
Upton, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Institute of Computer Science, Faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science, University of Bayreuth
Bayreuth, Germany
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications
Brookhaven National Laboratory (DOE)
Upton, United States
Community Reviewer
HPC Applications