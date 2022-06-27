antonio ferrante
Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Agricultural Biotechnology Research Institute of Iran
Karaj, Iran
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Peloponnese
Tripolis, Greece
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Department of Soil, Plant, and Food Sciences, Faculty of Agricultural Science, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Florida - Gulf Coast Research and Education Center
Wimauma, United States
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Faculty of Agriculture, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Department of Agriculture, Federal University of Lavras
Lavras, Brazil
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Department of Horticulture and Product Physiology, Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes