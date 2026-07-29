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Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
Agricultural Biotechnology Research Institute of Iran
Karaj, Iran
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes
University of Peloponnese
Tripolis, Greece
Associate Editor
Floriculture and Landscapes