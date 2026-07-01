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The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits
Laboratory of General and Agricultural Meteorology, Department of Crop Science, Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits