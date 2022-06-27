Main content

Field chief editor xiangming xu National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) Cambridge , United Kingdom Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Horticulture

Mission & scope Frontiers in Horticulture publishes original, high-quality, fundamental and applied research on all horticultural crops, including vegetables, fruits, herbs, tea, flowers and ornamental trees, to benefit growers and consumers. It also welcomes manuscripts on the implementation and evaluation of research solutions in commercial horticulture. The research should have broad international and interdisciplinary interests, including, but not limited to: · Genetics and breeding · Application of “-omics” in horticultural crops · Precision agronomy and improving resource use efficiency · Integrated pest and disease management · Application of the ‘microbiome’ concept to improve plant and soil health · Role of commercial horticulture in landscape management · Minimizing waste in horticulture through waste reduction and re-purposing · Post-harvest processing and management All studies must contribute insights into horticultural sciences, advancing our understanding on horticultural crops. Research studies with the emphasis on social science, such as dealing with human health benefit associated with consumption of fruit and vegetables, do not fall within the scope of Frontiers in Horticulture.

Submission Frontiers in Horticulture is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Breeding and Genetics

Floriculture and Landscapes

Olericulture

Pomology and Viticulture The specialty sections of Frontiers in Horticulture welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Horticulture, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

