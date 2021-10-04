Mission & scope

Frontiers in Horticulture is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes fundamental and applied research on all horticultural crops, including pulse crops, vegetables, fruits, herbs, tea, flowers, and ornamental trees.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Xiangming Xu (National Institute of Agricultural Botany [NIAB], UK) and indexed in the DOAJ, the journal welcomes studies that advance our understanding of horticultural crops to benefit growers and consumers, as well as on the implementation and evaluation of research solutions in commercial horticulture. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

application of the ‘microbiome’ concept to improve plant and soil health

application of ‘-omics’ in horticultural crops

genetics and breeding

precision agronomy and improving resource use efficiency

post-harvest processing and management

substrate and soil health for improving and maintaining crop productivity

sustainable pest and disease management

the role of commercial horticulture in landscape management

waste reduction and re-purposing.

The journal particularly welcomes submissions with broad international and interdisciplinary interest and which advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger; SDG 12; responsible consumption and production; and SDG 15: life on land.

Research studies with an emphasis on social science, such as human health benefits associated with fruit and vegetable consumption, are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Horticulture is committed to advancing horticultural sciences by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.