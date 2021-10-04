Scope

The Sustainable Pest and Disease Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on environmentally friendly approaches for sustained control of pests and diseases in horticultural production settings.

Led by Dr. Peter Ojiambo from North Carolina State University, the Sustainable Pest and Disease Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of horticulture, which contribute to the development of integrated pest and disease management strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of artificial intelligence and robotics in integrated pest management

biological control

biopesticides from natural products

development of decision support systems

economic consideration of pest and disease control options

epidemiology

modeling

pathogen and insect dynamics

pesticide and fungicide resistance management

postharvest control and management of losses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable and innovative methods for controlling pests and diseases in horticultural crops.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable pest and disease management, biological control, biopesticides, decision support systems, and postharvest control in horticultural production settings, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.