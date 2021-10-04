Scope

The Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits section is dedicated to publishing research that advances knowledge in viticulture, pomology, and soft fruit production.

Led by Dr. Sigfredo Fuentes from the University of Melbourne, Australia, the Viticulture, Pomology, and Soft Fruits section welcomes submissions in the various domains of horticulture, which connect fundamental, applied, and industry-focused research to improve production and quality traits.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic and biotic stress

application of digital technologies and robotics

artificial intelligence including machine/deep learning and robotics

canopy monitoring and management

climate change and variability

digital agriculture, remote sensing and precision agriculture

existing and new cultivar performances

fruit quality, including sensory analysis

plant physiology

root architecture

soil management, including irrigation and fertilization

soil, plant, atmosphere interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and technologies for enhancing the production and quality traits of grapes, pome fruits, and soft fruits such as berries.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance viticulture, pomology, and soft fruit production, focusing on sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, and innovative technologies (SDGs 2, 9, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of horticulture to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.