Scope

The Institutions and Collective Action section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the evolution, change, and variation in human institutions and the role of human agency and collective action in institutional transitions and persistence.

Led by Dr. Gary Feinman from Field Museum of Natural History, the Institutions and Collective Action section welcomes submissions in the various domains of human dynamics, which connect multidisciplinary and cross-temporal discussions and debates to build a wider corpus of data-derived analyses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

archaeology

classics

collective action

comparative political science

comparative urban studies

economic and political anthropology

economic and political sociology

historical and institutional economics

institutional analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about comparative themes and issues, spatial-geographic, temporal, or both, while avoiding purely descriptive reports or conceptual treatises.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of human dynamics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.