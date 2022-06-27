amaia albizua
Basque centre for climate change
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
Basque centre for climate change
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of Greenwich
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
Canadian Hub for Applied Social Sciences Research
Saskatoon, Canada
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of Colombo
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
Climate Hazards Center, Department of Geography, College of Letters & Science, University of California, Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, United States
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
Pitzer College
Claremont, United States
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS)
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of Limpopo
Sovenga, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
XIM University
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Population, Environment and Development