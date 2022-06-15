Scope

The Brain-Computer Interfaces section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interaction between human neural systems and electronic technologies.

Led by Dr. Gernot Müller-Putz from Graz University of Technology, the Brain-Computer Interfaces section welcomes submissions in various domains of brain-computer interfaces, which connect the understanding of human neural systems and their interaction with digital or electronic technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral and educational principles

clinical and non-clinical applications

invasive and non-invasive neurophysiological approaches

theoretical and experimental strategies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and exploration of brain-computer interfaces, emphasizing the understanding of human neural systems and their interaction with electronic technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Brain-Computer Interfaces section does not consider submissions focusing solely on virtual reality therapy, human computer interaction (not related to brain/neuronal interactions), as these topics fall outside the core scope of brain-computer interface section. However, submissions that integrate these topics with brain-computer interface technology and emphasize the understanding of human neural systems and their interaction with electronic technologies are welcome. Studies on BCIs in non-human species will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of brain-computer interfaces to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.