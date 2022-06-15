Mission & scope

Frontiers in Imaging is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing research in imaging science and technology.

Led by Field Chief Editor Alessandro Piva, University of Florence, Frontiers in Imaging welcomes research contributions across diverse areas of imaging that bridge the gap between scientific understanding and practical applications across research, clinical, and industrial settings. Topics include, but are not limited to:

image acquisition, processing, and coding

image security

image retrieval and analysis

imaging applications

The journal aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. By promoting advancements in imaging science and technology, Frontiers in Imaging contributes to sustainable infrastructure development and innovation in industry and healthcare.

Manuscripts not suitable for publication in Frontiers in Imaging include those that do not focus on imaging science, imaging technology, or the development and application of imaging methods.

Frontiers in Imaging Journal is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of imaging science by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, facilitating scientific breakthroughs for the future.