alessandro piva
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Imaging
The Education University of Hong Kong
Tai Po, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Image Retrieval and Analysis
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Imaging Applications
Université de Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Image Security
University of eCampus
Novedrate, Italy
Associate Editor
Imaging Applications
Université de Moncton
Moncton, Canada
Associate Editor
Imaging Applications
University of Galway
Galway, Ireland
Associate Editor
Image Security
SRM University AP
Amaravati, India
Associate Editor
Image Security
National Institute of Technology Warangal
Warangal, India
Associate Editor
Image Acquisition and Processing
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Imaging Applications
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Imaging Applications
Department of Information Engineering, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Image Security
Beihang University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Image Retrieval and Analysis
Dalian Polytechnic University
Dalian, China
Associate Editor
Image Security
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Image Acquisition and Processing
University of Dąbrowa Górnicza
Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland
Associate Editor
Image Security