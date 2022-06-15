Scope

The Image Acquisition and Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing theories, methods, and applications in the field of image acquisition and processing..

The Image Acquisition and Processing section welcomes submissions in various domains of image acquisition and processing, which connect fundamental aspects of the field with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

image formation, sensing, and acquisition systems

computational imaging and computational photography

imaging system design and techniques

3D imaging

spectral and multimodal imaging

image enhancement, restoration, and super-resolution

image and video coding, compression, and efficient representation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the specific focus area of image acquisition and processing, offering valuable insights and contributions to the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of image acquisition and processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.