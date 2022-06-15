Scope

The Image Retrieval and Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing technologies and tools for efficient indexing, retrieval, and analysis of images and videos.

Led by Hong Fu, from The Education University of Hong Kong, the Image Retrieval and Analysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of imaging and analysis, which connect the fields of database, data structure, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and visualization to facilitate easy access to and comprehensive analysis of image and video collections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of image and video retrieval and analysis, such as image search, photo album management, medical imaging, and scientific research and discovery

feature extraction for indexing, retrieval, archiving, and analysis of image and video databases

image and video tagging and captioning, visual question answering, and vision language modeling

image understanding, including object recognition, scene analysis, and semantic segmentation

machine learning and deep learning methods for image and video retrieval and analysis

mobile apps for image and video retrieval and analysis

multimodal retrieval and analysis, including image-text retrieval and text-image retrieval

new and emerging technologies and applications of image and video retrieval and analysis

specific objects (e.g., faces, people, cars) indexing, retrieval, and analysis

systems and tools for managing large image and video databases, including browsing, navigation, visualization, retrieval, and analysis

video abstraction and summarization, including motion analysis, object tracking, and multimodal signal (sound, image, and text) fusion and analysis.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theories, technologies, systems, and tools for automatically processing, analyzing, understanding, indexing, and managing image and video data.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of imaging, retrieval, and analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.