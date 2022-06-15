Scope

The Image Security section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the protection, authentication, privacy, integrity, and trustworthy use of imaging data and systems.

Led by Prof. William Puech, the Image Security section welcomes submissions across the domains of image processing, multimedia security, computer vision, cryptography, artificial intelligence, and privacy-preserving computing. The section aims to advance the theories, technologies, methods, and systems that enable secure acquisition, transmission, storage, analysis, and sharing of image and video data across a wide range of applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

image and video encryption, secure compression, and secure transmission

watermarking, steganography, and data hiding for copyright protection and authentication

multimedia forensics, tamper detection, deepfake detection, and integrity assurance

privacy-preserving methods for imaging, including anonymization, federated learning, and secure computation

authentication and trust mechanisms for imaging systems, sensors, and visual content

secure imaging applications in fields such as healthcare, surveillance, biometrics, autonomous systems, and digital media

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theories, algorithms, systems, and tools developed to ensure the security, reliability, and trustworthy use of image and video data.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of imaging coding and security to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.