Scope

The Imaging Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the potential applications of image and video technology.

Led by Dr. Manuel Menezes de Oliveira Neto from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, the Imaging Applications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of imaging applications, which connect fundamental and applied research to develop innovative solutions in image and video processing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astronomy

automated driving

medical and clinical imaging

cultural heritage

gaming

remote sensing

robotics

sports

surveillance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the applications of image and video processing, contributing valuable insights into the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the astronomy, automated driving, biometrics, cultural heritage, data hiding, steganography, forensics, encryption, document processing, gaming, remote sensing, robotics, sports, and surveillance (SDGs 9, 11, and 16).

The Imaging Applications section does not consider submissions that solely focus on feature extraction or analysis without a relevance to imaging techniques or applications in the fields of astronomy, automated driving, biometrics, cultural heritage, data hiding, steganography, forensics, encryption, document processing, gaming, remote sensing, robotics, sports, and surveillance. Studies that do not demonstrate a strong relevance to the development, improvement, or understanding of imaging methods and their practical implications in these areas are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of imaging applications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.