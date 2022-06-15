Scope

The Insect Economics section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing the understanding of insects' role in sustainable food supply, food security, livelihoods, and ecological services.

Guided by Prof. S. Reddy Palli from the University of Kentucky, the Insect Economics section encourages submissions in various domains of insect science, aiming to enhance knowledge and influence policy actions in both public and private sectors.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

economics of insects in food production and value chain systems

ecological value of insects

insects as agribusiness

insects' role in nutrition, health, food security, poverty, and employment

management of beneficial insects for sustainable agriculture

post-harvest handling of agricultural produce and storage pests

production, marketing, and value chains for edible insects and related consumer interest and behavior

role of insects in environmental sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions

socio-economic and environmental impacts of insect pests

economics of integrated pest management, including biological control of insect pests

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of insect economics, contributing constructive ideas and insights into the research areas outlined above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of insects' role in sustainable food supply, food security, livelihoods, ecological services, and agribusiness (SDGs 2, 8, 12, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Insect Economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.