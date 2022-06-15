Scope

The Insect Health and Pathology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the health and pathology of insects, as well as their diseases and associated entomopathogens and parasites.

Led by Dr. Jay Evans from the Bee Research Laboratory at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (USDA), the Insect Health and Pathology section welcomes submissions in various domains of insect science, which contribute to the understanding of both insect health and pathology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

evolutionary ecology of insect pathogens and parasites

evolutionary processes in insect hosts shaped by pathogen/parasite-host interactions

evolutionary processes in insect pathogens and parasites

genomics, structure, and function of viral, bacterial, fungal insect pathogens and metazoan insect parasites

influence of abiotic factors on insect pathology

molecular perspective on the pathological activity of insect pathogens and parasites

new technological developments for studying insect pathogens and parasites as well as insect health and pathology

pathogen webs in insect populations and communities

pathogen/parasite effects on individual insects, insect societies, and insect populations

population genetics and communal behavior of insect pathogens and parasites

resistance, tolerance, resilience of insects towards specific pathogens and parasites

strategies for combating insect diseases

strategies for maintaining insect health

transmission routes for pathogens and parasites within and between insect communities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of insect health and pathology, as well as their diseases and associated entomopathogens and parasites.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Insect Systematics Section does not consider purely observational studies or reports dealing solely with the detection of known pathogens and parasites in limited geographic regions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of insect science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.