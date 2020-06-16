jay daniel evans
Bee Research Laboratory, Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Beltsville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
K R Mangalam University School of Basic and Applied Sciences
Gurugram, India
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
Chiang Mai University
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
Julius Kühn-Institut - Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Bayreuth
Bayreuth, Germany
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Graz
Graz, Austria
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
Kentucky State University
Frankfort, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
GyeongKuk National University
Andong, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
Universidade de Vigo, Facultade de Ciencias
Ourense, Spain
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Insubria
Varese, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Associate Editor
Insect Health and Pathology